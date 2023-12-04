Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Marpai Inc (MRAI)

The 36-month beta value for MRAI is also noteworthy at 5.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MRAI is $6.00, which is $4.5 above than the current price. The public float for MRAI is 4.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 26.87% of that float. The average trading volume of MRAI on December 04, 2023 was 2.59M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MRAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Marpai Inc (NASDAQ: MRAI) has dropped by -27.18 compared to previous close of 2.06. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -28.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-23 that NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marpai, Inc. (“Marpai” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MRAI), an independent national Third-Party Administrator (TPA) company transforming the $22 billion TPA market supporting self-funded employer health plans will host an Investors Webcast on Wednesday, November 29 at 8:00 a.m. ET. Key topics will include the recent management and leadership changes, the withdrawal of the Company’s S-1 Registration, current initiatives, and the Company’s strategic vision.

MRAI’s Market Performance

Marpai Inc (MRAI) has seen a -28.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 268.55% gain in the past month and a 66.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 40.81% for MRAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 34.83% for MRAI’s stock, with a -27.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MRAI Trading at 89.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 40.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.84%, as shares surge +272.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +111.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAI fell by -28.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1673. In addition, Marpai Inc saw -47.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAI starting from Lamendola Damien, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $1.19 back on Nov 21. After this action, Lamendola Damien now owns 200,000 shares of Marpai Inc, valued at $238,680 using the latest closing price.

EITAN YARON, the Director of Marpai Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that EITAN YARON is holding 341,454 shares at $123,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.62 for the present operating margin

+15.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marpai Inc stands at -108.74. The total capital return value is set at -121.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -126.29. Equity return is now at value -1359.59, with -105.73 for asset returns.

Based on Marpai Inc (MRAI), the company’s capital structure generated 99.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.79. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.

Conclusion

In summary, Marpai Inc (MRAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.