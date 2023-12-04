Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY)

The 36-month beta value for JOBY is also noteworthy at 2.12. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JOBY is $7.83, which is $1.25 above than the current price. The public float for JOBY is 381.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.07% of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on December 04, 2023 was 5.61M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JOBY) stock’s latest price update

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.40 compared to its previous closing price of 5.96. However, the company has seen a gain of 13.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-02 that Flying car stocks are gearing up and ready for takeoff. These companies represent excellent value and can multiply investors’ capital.

JOBY’s Market Performance

Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has seen a 13.84% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.76% gain in the past month and a -10.23% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for JOBY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.90% for JOBY’s stock, with a 7.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY rose by +13.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.85. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc saw 96.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from Saluja Dipender, who sale 119,001 shares at the price of $6.07 back on Nov 29. After this action, Saluja Dipender now owns 10,074,888 shares of Joby Aviation Inc, valued at $722,336 using the latest closing price.

Bowles Gregory, the of Joby Aviation Inc, sale 18,847 shares at $6.06 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Bowles Gregory is holding 18,805 shares at $114,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -35.44 for asset returns.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Joby Aviation Inc (JOBY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.