Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS)

The 36-month beta value for GRTS is also noteworthy at 0.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GRTS is 87.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.62% of that float. The average trading volume of GRTS on December 04, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

GRTS) stock’s latest price update

Gritstone Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS)’s stock price has soared by 17.69 in relation to previous closing price of 1.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Gritstone bio Inc. (GRTS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

GRTS’s Market Performance

GRTS’s stock has risen by 11.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.47% and a quarterly drop of -16.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.00% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.89% for Gritstone Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.59% for GRTS’s stock, with a -26.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GRTS Trading at -14.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.00%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTS rose by +11.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4620. In addition, Gritstone Bio Inc saw -55.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRTS starting from Economides Vassiliki, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $1.90 back on May 23. After this action, Economides Vassiliki now owns 214,058 shares of Gritstone Bio Inc, valued at $22,829 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTS

Equity return is now at value -131.82, with -70.82 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Gritstone Bio Inc (GRTS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.