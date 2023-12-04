Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)

The 36-month beta value for FTHM is also noteworthy at 1.92. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FTHM is $7.25, which is $4.81 above than the current price. The public float for FTHM is 9.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.87% of that float. The average trading volume of FTHM on December 04, 2023 was 21.86K shares.

FTHM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Fathom Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: FTHM) has decreased by -11.59 when compared to last closing price of 2.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Fathom Holdings Inc. (FTHM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

FTHM’s Market Performance

Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has experienced a -20.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.43% drop in the past month, and a -60.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.23% for FTHM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.18% for FTHM’s stock, with a -53.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTHM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTHM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for FTHM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTHM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $12 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

FTHM Trading at -28.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTHM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.56%, as shares sank -19.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTHM fell by -20.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.07. In addition, Fathom Holdings Inc saw -42.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTHM starting from Venable Jennifer B., who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Sep 13. After this action, Venable Jennifer B. now owns 18,013 shares of Fathom Holdings Inc, valued at $9,973 using the latest closing price.

Harley Joshua, the Chief Executive Officer of Fathom Holdings Inc, sale 3,381 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Harley Joshua is holding 3,366,421 shares at $17,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTHM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.47 for the present operating margin

+6.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fathom Holdings Inc stands at -6.69. The total capital return value is set at -31.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.53. Equity return is now at value -40.97, with -29.33 for asset returns.

Based on Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM), the company’s capital structure generated 17.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.21. Total debt to assets is 13.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 117.07 and the total asset turnover is 4.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.