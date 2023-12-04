An In-Depth Look at Zoom Video Communications Inc’s (ZM) Stock Performance

The stock of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has seen a 2.47% increase in the past week, with a 9.61% gain in the past month, and a -8.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.89% for ZM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.38% for ZM’s stock, with a -0.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is 90.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZM is -0.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 25 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) is $80.03, which is $12.86 above the current market price. The public float for ZM is 228.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. On December 04, 2023, ZM’s average trading volume was 3.41M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM)’s stock price has plunge by -4.44relation to previous closing price of 70.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.47% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-01 that Cathie Wood is well known for buying innovative growth stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $66 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at 4.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM rose by +2.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.56. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Steckelberg Kelly, who sale 10,960 shares at the price of $68.44 back on Nov 29. After this action, Steckelberg Kelly now owns 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc, valued at $750,059 using the latest closing price.

Subotovsky Santiago, the Director of Zoom Video Communications Inc, sale 2,067 shares at $66.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that Subotovsky Santiago is holding 163,827 shares at $137,932 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 3.56, with 2.73 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.