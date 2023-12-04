An In-Depth Look at Charles Schwab Corp.’s (SCHW) Stock Performance

The stock of Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has seen a 11.93% increase in the past week, with a 19.58% gain in the past month, and a 4.40% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for SCHW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.78% for SCHW’s stock, with a 9.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW) is 21.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SCHW is 0.99. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) is $67.67, which is $4.51 above the current market price. The public float for SCHW is 1.66B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On December 04, 2023, SCHW’s average trading volume was 10.04M shares.

SCHW) stock’s latest price update

Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE: SCHW)’s stock price has plunge by 3.00relation to previous closing price of 61.32. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 11.93% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-03 that The SPDR S&P 500 ETF was up 9.13% in November, Vanguard’s Dividend Appreciation ETF was up 7.47%, my watchlist beat both with a return of 10.24%. The top 15 dividend growth stocks for December offer an average dividend yield of 1.99% and appear to be about 34% undervalued based on dividend yield theory. Since inception, September 2020, the watchlist is rocking a cool 11.76% annualized return, beating VIG by 2.36% and SPY by 1.52%.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCHW stocks, with Redburn Atlantic repeating the rating for SCHW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SCHW in the upcoming period, according to Redburn Atlantic is $52 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCHW Trading at 17.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCHW rose by +11.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.41. In addition, Charles Schwab Corp. saw -24.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCHW starting from Crawford Peter B., who sale 3,114 shares at the price of $56.19 back on Nov 03. After this action, Crawford Peter B. now owns 41,611 shares of Charles Schwab Corp., valued at $174,964 using the latest closing price.

SNEED PAULA A, the Director of Charles Schwab Corp., sale 6,918 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that SNEED PAULA A is holding 112,398 shares at $345,737 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCHW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.01 for the present operating margin

+85.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charles Schwab Corp. stands at +32.20. The total capital return value is set at 12.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.86. Equity return is now at value 16.01, with 1.14 for asset returns.

Based on Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), the company’s capital structure generated 106.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.50. Total debt to assets is 7.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.