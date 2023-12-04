American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) has gone up by 13.48% for the week, with a 21.62% rise in the past month and a 4.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.94% for AMWD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.26% for AMWD’s stock, with a 26.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ: AMWD) Right Now?

American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ: AMWD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) is $81.67, which is -$1.91 below the current market price. The public float for AMWD is 16.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMWD on December 04, 2023 was 134.10K shares.

AMWD) stock’s latest price update

American Woodmark Corp. (NASDAQ: AMWD)’s stock price has soared by 15.44 in relation to previous closing price of 72.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-01 that American Woodmark’s (AMWD) fiscal second-quarter results reflect strong operational performance.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWD stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for AMWD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMWD in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $79 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMWD Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWD rose by +13.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.79. In addition, American Woodmark Corp. saw 71.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.67 for the present operating margin

+17.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Woodmark Corp. stands at +4.54. The total capital return value is set at 10.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.94. Equity return is now at value 13.11, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD), the company’s capital structure generated 54.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.35. Total debt to assets is 31.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.97 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.