American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, ACIC stock has gone up by 4.65%, with a monthly gain of 17.72% and a quarterly surge of 16.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.86% for American Coastal Insurance Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.50% for ACIC’s stock, with a 61.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) is $1.90, which is -$6.87 below the current market price. The public float for ACIC is 19.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIC on December 04, 2023 was 456.00K shares.

ACIC) stock’s latest price update

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC)’s stock price has increased by 5.35 compared to its previous closing price of 8.32. However, the company has seen a 4.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that The company is floating a new common stock issue. It will do so with an at-the-market offering of up to 8 million shares.

ACIC Trading at 13.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +17.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIC rose by +4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +422.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.08. In addition, American Coastal Insurance Corp saw 727.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIC starting from DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Sep 20. After this action, DAVIS KERN MICHAEL now owns 291,644 shares of American Coastal Insurance Corp, valued at $15,230 using the latest closing price.

HOOD III WILLIAM H., the Director of American Coastal Insurance Corp, purchase 13,389 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that HOOD III WILLIAM H. is holding 369,663 shares at $99,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-94.79 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American Coastal Insurance Corp stands at -103.17. The total capital return value is set at -213.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -214.17. Equity return is now at value -228.38, with -31.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.