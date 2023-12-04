American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, AAL stock has gone up by 5.77%, with a monthly gain of 16.88% and a quarterly plunge of -11.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.00% for American Airlines Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.85% for AAL stock, with a simple moving average of -9.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Right Now?

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAL is 1.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAL is $14.17, which is $1.15 above the current price. The public float for AAL is 643.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAL on December 04, 2023 was 34.04M shares.

AAL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) has increased by 4.75 when compared to last closing price of 12.43. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-12-01 that The new contract will likely include significant pay raises as well as improvements to retirement benefits and scheduling.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAL stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for AAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AAL in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $12 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAL Trading at 8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares surge +14.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAL rose by +5.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.15. In addition, American Airlines Group Inc saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAL starting from Raja Vasu, who sale 5,121 shares at the price of $12.29 back on Nov 21. After this action, Raja Vasu now owns 334,049 shares of American Airlines Group Inc, valued at $62,937 using the latest closing price.

Raja Vasu, the EVP Chief Commercial Officer of American Airlines Group Inc, sale 5,298 shares at $12.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Raja Vasu is holding 339,170 shares at $64,795 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.68 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Airlines Group Inc stands at +0.26. The total capital return value is set at 4.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.