Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, AMZN stock has gone up by 0.20%, with a monthly gain of 7.32% and a quarterly surge of 6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Amazon.com Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.26% for AMZN’s stock, with a 20.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is above average at 76.77x. The 36-month beta value for AMZN is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 48 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AMZN is $175.82, which is $28.79 above than the current price. The public float for AMZN is 9.06B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of AMZN on December 04, 2023 was 53.60M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 146.09. However, the company has experienced a 0.20% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-03 that Amazon sold 1 billion items in an 11-day period through late November. Investors are more excited about cloud services growth and the company’s improving profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $160 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +6.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.23. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 75.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Zapolsky David, who sale 18,440 shares at the price of $145.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, Zapolsky David now owns 53,220 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $2,673,800 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $144.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 121,060 shares at $72,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.