Altria Group Inc. (MO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.69x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Altria Group Inc. (MO) by analysts is $46.71, which is $4.11 above the current market price. The public float for MO is 1.77B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.86% of that float. On December 04, 2023, the average trading volume of MO was 8.53M shares.

MO) stock’s latest price update

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO)'s stock price has plunge by 1.33relation to previous closing price of 42.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.72% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

MO’s Market Performance

Altria Group Inc. (MO) has experienced a 2.72% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.77% rise in the past month, and a -3.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for MO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.34% for MO’s stock, with a -3.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MO stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MO in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $52 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MO Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MO rose by +2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.92. In addition, Altria Group Inc. saw -6.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MO starting from Davis Robert Matthews, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $40.50 back on Nov 06. After this action, Davis Robert Matthews now owns 8,473 shares of Altria Group Inc., valued at $48,599 using the latest closing price.

Clarke Ian L.T., the Director of Altria Group Inc., purchase 1,100 shares at $40.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Clarke Ian L.T. is holding 7,145 shares at $44,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+58.23 for the present operating margin

+68.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Altria Group Inc. stands at +27.80. The total capital return value is set at 48.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Altria Group Inc. (MO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.