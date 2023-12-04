Altimmune Inc (ALT) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.97 in relation to its previous close of 3.16. However, the company has experienced a 27.05% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-01 that Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the company posted positive results from a weight loss drug trial. Those results come from the biopharmaceutical company’s Phase 2 obesity trial of pemvidutide.

Is It Worth Investing in Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Altimmune Inc (ALT) is $21.29, which is $17.72 above the current market price. The public float for ALT is 53.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ALT on December 04, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

ALT’s Market Performance

ALT’s stock has seen a 27.05% increase for the week, with a 45.71% rise in the past month and a 34.72% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.90% for Altimmune Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.68% for ALT’s stock, with a -18.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $6 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ALT Trading at 39.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.23%, as shares surge +39.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALT rose by +27.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Altimmune Inc saw -78.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALT starting from Drutz David, who purchase 300 shares at the price of $2.88 back on Aug 15. After this action, Drutz David now owns 29,785 shares of Altimmune Inc, valued at $862 using the latest closing price.

Eisenstadt Richard I, the Chief Financial Officer of Altimmune Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $4.31 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Eisenstadt Richard I is holding 22,010 shares at $43,140 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALT

The total capital return value is set at -45.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.87. Equity return is now at value -44.15, with -40.05 for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune Inc (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Altimmune Inc (ALT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.