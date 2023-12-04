Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) is 10.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BABA is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 42 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) is $892.56, which is $52.05 above the current market price. The public float for BABA is 2.40B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.71% of that float. On December 04, 2023, BABA’s average trading volume was 14.31M shares.

BABA) stock’s latest price update

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA)'s stock price has plunge by -1.19relation to previous closing price of 74.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.73% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BABA’s Market Performance

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has seen a -5.73% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.29% decline in the past month and a -22.12% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.03% for BABA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.56% for BABA stock, with a simple moving average of -16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BABA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BABA stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BABA by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BABA in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $90 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BABA Trading at -10.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.45. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -16.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+35.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +8.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Based on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 11.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.