Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

while the 36-month beta value is 3.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) is $23.13, which is -$14.97 below the current market price. The public float for AFRM is 224.99M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AFRM on December 04, 2023 was 15.55M shares.

AFRM) stock’s latest price update

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM)’s stock price has surge by 9.47relation to previous closing price of 34.41. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 43.61% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-12-01 that And now, we’re back to the regularly scheduled stock market volatility. The short trading week is behind us, and so is Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

AFRM’s Market Performance

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has experienced a 43.61% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 113.91% rise in the past month, and a 72.32% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for AFRM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.86% for AFRM’s stock, with a 129.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFRM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for AFRM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AFRM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $30 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFRM Trading at 74.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.75% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.52%, as shares surge +79.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +77.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFRM rose by +43.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.48. In addition, Affirm Holdings Inc saw 289.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFRM starting from GIC Private Ltd, who sale 203,905 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Jul 05. After this action, GIC Private Ltd now owns 11,887,747 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, valued at $3,144,215 using the latest closing price.

Rabois Keith, the Director of Affirm Holdings Inc, sale 17,286 shares at $11.15 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Rabois Keith is holding 0 shares at $192,711 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-52.81 for the present operating margin

+83.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Affirm Holdings Inc stands at -62.05. The total capital return value is set at -11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.70. Equity return is now at value -35.31, with -11.63 for asset returns.

Based on Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), the company’s capital structure generated 212.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.05. Total debt to assets is 66.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.