Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)’s stock price has plunge by -0.68relation to previous closing price of 19.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.44% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Zumiez (ZUMZ) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to earnings of $0.36 per share a year ago.

Is It Worth Investing in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for ZUMZ is at 1.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ZUMZ is $17.00, which is -$1.88 below the current market price. The public float for ZUMZ is 15.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.83% of that float. The average trading volume for ZUMZ on December 01, 2023 was 319.91K shares.

ZUMZ’s Market Performance

ZUMZ stock saw an increase of 2.44% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 14.91% and a quarterly increase of -0.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.26% for Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.93% for ZUMZ stock, with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

ZUMZ Trading at 10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZUMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares surge +17.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZUMZ rose by +2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.47. In addition, Zumiez Inc saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZUMZ starting from Murphy James P., who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $14.87 back on Jun 09. After this action, Murphy James P. now owns 16,312 shares of Zumiez Inc, valued at $74,350 using the latest closing price.

Brooks Richard Miles, the CEO of Zumiez Inc, purchase 74,930 shares at $13.57 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Brooks Richard Miles is holding 2,647,954 shares at $1,016,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZUMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+31.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zumiez Inc stands at +2.19. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.32. Equity return is now at value -2.23, with -1.13 for asset returns.

Based on Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.44. Total debt to assets is 30.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.