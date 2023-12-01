Zillow Group Inc (ZG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZG is 1.78. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Zillow Group Inc (ZG) is $47.14, which is $6.81 above the current market price. The public float for ZG is 53.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.31% of that float. On December 01, 2023, ZG’s average trading volume was 534.11K shares.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.39 in comparison to its previous close of 39.39, however, the company has experienced a 4.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-22 that The Federal Reserve is about to end its most aggressive campaign to hike interest rates in its history. Higher rates have crushed the housing sector, with existing home sales currently at a 13-year low.

ZG’s Market Performance

Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has experienced a 4.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.69% rise in the past month, and a -21.54% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.22% for ZG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.20% for ZG’s stock, with a -10.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZG stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ZG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZG in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $50 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZG Trading at 1.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares surge +15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZG rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.90. In addition, Zillow Group Inc saw 29.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZG starting from Hofmann Jeremy, who sale 7,637 shares at the price of $40.01 back on Nov 24. After this action, Hofmann Jeremy now owns 108,887 shares of Zillow Group Inc, valued at $305,590 using the latest closing price.

Spaulding Dan, the Chief People Officer of Zillow Group Inc, sale 5,032 shares at $39.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Spaulding Dan is holding 51,380 shares at $200,177 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.81 for the present operating margin

+82.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zillow Group Inc stands at -4.49. The total capital return value is set at -0.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.34. Equity return is now at value -3.44, with -2.35 for asset returns.

Based on Zillow Group Inc (ZG), the company’s capital structure generated 41.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.41. Total debt to assets is 28.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Zillow Group Inc (ZG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.