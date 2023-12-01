YS Biopharma Co Ltd’s (YS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, YS stock has gone down by -9.68%, with a monthly gain of 27.27% and a quarterly plunge of -52.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.77% for YS Biopharma Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.57% for YS’s stock, with a -76.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) Right Now?

YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.84x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.43. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) by analysts is $38.28, which is $4.7 above the current market price. The public float for YS is 19.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of YS was 150.53K shares.

YS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of YS Biopharma Co Ltd (NASDAQ: YS) has decreased by -9.68 when compared to last closing price of 0.62.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-25 that YS Biopharma (NASDAQ: YS ) stock is rising higher on Friday after the biopharmaceutical company announced officers purchasing shares. According to a press release, the company’s founder and chairperson, Yi Zhang, as well as its director, president and CEO Hui Shao, are behind the share purchase.

YS Trading at -12.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.80%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YS fell by -9.68%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5902. In addition, YS Biopharma Co Ltd saw -94.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YS

The total capital return value is set at -0.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.60. Equity return is now at value 9.47, with 8.77 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.20.

Conclusion

To sum up, YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.