Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 5.98% gain in the past month, and a 3.33% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.60% for XTNT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.35% for XTNT’s stock, with a 35.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT) Right Now?

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 145.88x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for XTNT is at 0.71.

The public float for XTNT is 43.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.76% of that float. The average trading volume for XTNT on December 01, 2023 was 79.00K shares.

XTNT) stock’s latest price update

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (AMEX: XTNT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.34 compared to its previous closing price of 1.31. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-09 that BELGRADE, Mont., Nov. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Analysts’ Opinion of XTNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XTNT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for XTNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XTNT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $6 based on the research report published on November 15, 2018 of the previous year 2018.

XTNT Trading at 7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XTNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.62%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XTNT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2150. In addition, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc saw 87.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XTNT starting from Brandt Kevin D, who purchase 41,670 shares at the price of $1.20 back on Nov 17. After this action, Brandt Kevin D now owns 815,860 shares of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, valued at $49,837 using the latest closing price.

Neils Scott C, the Chief Financial Officer of Xtant Medical Holdings Inc, sale 8,673 shares at $0.61 during a trade that took place back on Jan 18, which means that Neils Scott C is holding 403,960 shares at $5,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XTNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.65 for the present operating margin

+55.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc stands at -14.64. The total capital return value is set at -13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.15. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT), the company’s capital structure generated 49.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.32. Total debt to assets is 28.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (XTNT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.