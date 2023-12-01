Xometry Inc (XMTR) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Xometry Inc (XMTR) has seen a 20.65% increase in the past week, with a 68.25% gain in the past month, and a 28.50% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.51% for XMTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.23% for XMTR stock, with a simple moving average of 31.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for XMTR is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Xometry Inc (XMTR) is $24.00, which is -$0.48 below the current market price. The public float for XMTR is 39.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.82% of that float. On December 01, 2023, XMTR’s average trading volume was 406.76K shares.

XMTR) stock’s latest price update

Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR)’s stock price has increased by 5.20 compared to its previous closing price of 23.27. However, the company has seen a 20.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Xometry reported its largest revenue ever, with an 18% increase compared to the first three quarters of 2022. Gross profit increased by 16% when compared to the first 9 months of 2022. Active buyers on the platform increased by 8% since Q2 and are up 42% year-over-year.

Analysts’ Opinion of XMTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XMTR stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for XMTR by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for XMTR in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XMTR Trading at 41.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +68.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XMTR rose by +20.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.01. In addition, Xometry Inc saw -24.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XMTR starting from Leibel Matthew, who sale 24,116 shares at the price of $17.53 back on Nov 16. After this action, Leibel Matthew now owns 47,966 shares of Xometry Inc, valued at $422,855 using the latest closing price.

Goguen Peter, the Chief Operating Officer of Xometry Inc, sale 298 shares at $16.04 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Goguen Peter is holding 188,815 shares at $4,779 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XMTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.52 for the present operating margin

+36.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xometry Inc stands at -19.95. The total capital return value is set at -12.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.67. Equity return is now at value -22.36, with -11.18 for asset returns.

Based on Xometry Inc (XMTR), the company’s capital structure generated 80.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.72. Total debt to assets is 41.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 79.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Xometry Inc (XMTR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.