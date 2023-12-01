Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) is $9.67, which is $8.77 above the current market price. The public float for XLO is 13.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XLO on December 01, 2023 was 20.99K shares.

The stock of Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: XLO) has decreased by -15.08 when compared to last closing price of 1.06.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -18.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-31 that WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: XLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing tumor-activated immuno-oncology therapies for people living with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor conference call and webcast on November 6, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET to review progress across its pipeline of tumor-activated molecules, including Phase 1/2 clinical data for XTX202, an investigational tumor-activated, engineered, beta-gamma IL-2, which will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, taking place in San Diego, California from November 1-5, 2023.

XLO’s Market Performance

Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has experienced a -18.91% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -58.90% drop in the past month, and a -68.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.79% for XLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -41.20% for XLO’s stock, with a -66.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XLO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XLO stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for XLO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XLO in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $7 based on the research report published on December 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

XLO Trading at -50.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.97%, as shares sank -60.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XLO fell by -18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4605. In addition, Xilio Therapeutics Inc saw -66.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XLO

The total capital return value is set at -53.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.57. Equity return is now at value -90.85, with -69.04 for asset returns.

Based on Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO), the company’s capital structure generated 18.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.96. Total debt to assets is 14.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.89.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xilio Therapeutics Inc (XLO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.