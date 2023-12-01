Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) has jumped by 0.58 compared to previous close of 12.14. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Amanda Bryant – VP, Finance Marcel Verbaas – Chair and CEO Barry Bloom – President and COO Atish Shah – EVP and CFO Conference Call Participants Bryan Maher – B. Riley Securities Bill Crow – Raymond James Dori Kesten – Wells Fargo David Katz – Jefferies Michael Bellisario – Baird Aryeh Klein – BMO Capital Markets Austin Wurschmidt – KeyBanc Capital Markets Luis Ricardo Chinchilla – Deutsche Bank Operator Hello, everyone.

Is It Worth Investing in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) is above average at 29.77x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.44.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) is $14.14, which is $1.93 above the current market price. The public float for XHR is 104.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.53% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XHR on December 01, 2023 was 788.41K shares.

XHR’s Market Performance

XHR’s stock has seen a -2.32% decrease for the week, with a 4.99% rise in the past month and a 3.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.22% for XHR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XHR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for XHR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for XHR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on March 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XHR Trading at 2.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XHR fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc saw -7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+14.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.92. Equity return is now at value 3.34, with 1.54 for asset returns.

Based on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR), the company’s capital structure generated 100.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.14. Total debt to assets is 47.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.