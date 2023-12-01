Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WSM is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 5 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WSM is $169.34, which is -$21.24 below the current price. The public float for WSM is 60.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on December 01, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WSM) stock’s latest price update

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.62 in comparison to its previous close of 187.54, however, the company has experienced a 3.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Williams-Sonoma (WSM) expands its footprint with a new store in Cary, North Carolina, under its portfolio brand Rejuvenation.

WSM’s Market Performance

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has seen a 3.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 27.44% gain in the past month and a 31.90% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.04% for WSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 41.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $144 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 19.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.05% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +24.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.00. In addition, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. saw 65.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Smith Karalyn, who sale 1,945 shares at the price of $179.85 back on Nov 22. After this action, Smith Karalyn now owns 7,240 shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., valued at $349,808 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the CEO POTTERY BARN BRANDS of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., sale 5,374 shares at $178.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Benson Marta is holding 48,864 shares at $961,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 58.91, with 20.05 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..