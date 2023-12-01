What Recent Market Trends Mean for Laureate Education Inc’s (LAUR) Stock

In the past week, LAUR stock has gone down by -1.35%, with a monthly decline of -2.14% and a quarterly plunge of -0.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.72% for Laureate Education Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for LAUR stock, with a simple moving average of 8.24% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) is 20.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAUR is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) is $17.50, which is $4.37 above the current market price. The public float for LAUR is 128.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. On December 01, 2023, LAUR’s average trading volume was 723.52K shares.

LAUR) stock’s latest price update

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ: LAUR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.08 in relation to its previous close of 13.12. However, the company has experienced a -1.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Laureate Education is a mid-cap stock with a market cap of $2.1 billion, offering an attractive return of 36.16% over the past year. The company has demonstrated consistency by meeting expectations in its Q3 2023 earnings report, with a surge in international market enrolments, particularly in Mexico. Despite concerns about a softening market in Peru, Laureate Education’s increasing enrolments highlight the resilience of its brand, making it an attractive investment.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAUR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for LAUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LAUR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $20 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LAUR Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAUR fell by -1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.29. In addition, Laureate Education Inc saw 43.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAUR starting from Wengen Alberta, LP, who sale 493 shares at the price of $13.25 back on Nov 30. After this action, Wengen Alberta, LP now owns 19,126,157 shares of Laureate Education Inc, valued at $6,532 using the latest closing price.

Wengen Alberta, LP, the 10% Owner of Laureate Education Inc, sale 400 shares at $13.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Wengen Alberta, LP is holding 19,126,650 shares at $5,303 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.75 for the present operating margin

+26.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Laureate Education Inc stands at +4.94. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.15. Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 4.98 for asset returns.

Based on Laureate Education Inc (LAUR), the company’s capital structure generated 83.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.50. Total debt to assets is 32.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Laureate Education Inc (LAUR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.