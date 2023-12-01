What Recent Market Trends Mean for Equifax, Inc.’s (EFX) Stock

The stock of Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has gone up by 3.41% for the week, with a 28.39% rise in the past month and a 5.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.13% for EFX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.30% for EFX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.85% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) is above average at 51.66x. The 36-month beta value for EFX is also noteworthy at 1.48. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EFX is $208.11, which is -$9.6 below than the current price. The public float for EFX is 122.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.56% of that float. The average trading volume of EFX on December 01, 2023 was 781.86K shares.

EFX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE: EFX) has increased by 0.51 when compared to last closing price of 216.60.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that Equifax (EFX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of EFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EFX stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EFX in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $243 based on the research report published on November 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EFX Trading at 17.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares surge +29.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EFX rose by +3.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $198.10. In addition, Equifax, Inc. saw 12.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EFX starting from KELLEY JOHN J III, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $208.53 back on Nov 20. After this action, KELLEY JOHN J III now owns 9,394 shares of Equifax, Inc., valued at $834,106 using the latest closing price.

Houston Julia A, the EVP, Strategy & Mktg Officer of Equifax, Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $208.53 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Houston Julia A is holding 8,734 shares at $417,053 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EFX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.08 for the present operating margin

+46.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equifax, Inc. stands at +13.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.27. Equity return is now at value 12.94, with 4.41 for asset returns.

Based on Equifax, Inc. (EFX), the company’s capital structure generated 146.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.39. Total debt to assets is 50.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Equifax, Inc. (EFX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.