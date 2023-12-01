What Recent Market Trends Mean for Cboe Global Markets Inc.’s (CBOE) Stock

The stock of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has seen a 1.18% increase in the past week, with a 11.17% gain in the past month, and a 21.70% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for CBOE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.75% for CBOE stock, with a simple moving average of 25.69% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) Right Now?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CBOE is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CBOE is $176.13, which is -$6.06 below the current price. The public float for CBOE is 105.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CBOE on December 01, 2023 was 759.07K shares.

CBOE) stock’s latest price update

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE)’s stock price has plunge by 1.50relation to previous closing price of 179.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.18% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Here is how CBOE Global (CBOE) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

CBOE Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBOE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.08%, as shares surge +9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBOE rose by +1.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.44. In addition, Cboe Global Markets Inc. saw 45.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CBOE starting from Clay Catherine R, who sale 1,300 shares at the price of $179.62 back on Nov 24. After this action, Clay Catherine R now owns 4,214 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc., valued at $233,506 using the latest closing price.

Isaacson Christopher A, the EVP, COO of Cboe Global Markets Inc., sale 3,850 shares at $149.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Isaacson Christopher A is holding 54,599 shares at $573,958 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CBOE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.51 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cboe Global Markets Inc. stands at +5.91. The total capital return value is set at 18.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.65. Equity return is now at value 19.93, with 9.39 for asset returns.

Based on Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.29. Total debt to assets is 26.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.