What Recent Market Trends Mean for American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) Stock

In the past week, AREC stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly gain of 14.38% and a quarterly surge of 26.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.12% for American Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.19% for AREC’s stock, with a 8.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Right Now?

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Resources Corporation (AREC) is $4.13, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for AREC is 52.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AREC on December 01, 2023 was 204.83K shares.

AREC) stock’s latest price update

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.70 compared to its previous closing price of 1.79. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that ACGL, UPWK, BUR, AREC and LEU have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 20, 2023.

AREC Trading at 10.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares surge +17.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREC fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5280. In addition, American Resources Corporation saw 26.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREC starting from Taylor Kirk Patrick, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Jun 15. After this action, Taylor Kirk Patrick now owns 1,624,883 shares of American Resources Corporation, valued at $2,175 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Kirk Patrick, the Chief Financial Officer of American Resources Corporation, purchase 1,250 shares at $1.57 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Taylor Kirk Patrick is holding 1,623,633 shares at $1,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-60.79 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Resources Corporation stands at -3.66. The total capital return value is set at -128.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.59. Equity return is now at value 295.54, with 11.99 for asset returns.

Based on American Resources Corporation (AREC), the company’s capital structure generated 8,252.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.80. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,774.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Resources Corporation (AREC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.