Vontier Corporation (VNT) Stock Showcases 2.62% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, VNT stock has gone up by 0.90%, with a monthly gain of 14.11% and a quarterly surge of 7.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Vontier Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.62% for VNT stock, with a simple moving average of 14.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) is above average at 15.59x. The 36-month beta value for VNT is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VNT is $36.25, which is $2.52 above than the current price. The public float for VNT is 153.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. The average trading volume of VNT on December 01, 2023 was 753.96K shares.

The stock price of Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) has surged by 0.75 when compared to previous closing price of 33.48, but the company has seen a 0.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Black Friday appears to have gone better this year than expected. Despite several retailers forecasting lower consumer spending, preliminary data shows that shoppers spent a record $9.8 billion in online sales during the Thanksgiving holiday event, up 7.5% from last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for VNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VNT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $38 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VNT Trading at 7.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +13.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNT rose by +0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.07. In addition, Vontier Corporation saw 74.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.59 for the present operating margin

+42.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vontier Corporation stands at +12.60. The total capital return value is set at 18.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.57. Equity return is now at value 53.85, with 7.98 for asset returns.

Based on Vontier Corporation (VNT), the company’s capital structure generated 457.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 82.07. Total debt to assets is 60.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 454.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In summary, Vontier Corporation (VNT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.