Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has gone down by -0.13% for the week, with a -0.04% drop in the past month and a -18.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for VSH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.96% for VSH stock, with a simple moving average of -9.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) is above average at 9.08x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) is $24.67, which is $2.44 above the current market price. The public float for VSH is 125.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VSH on December 01, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

VSH) stock’s latest price update

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 22.44. However, the company has seen a -0.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Vishay’s (VSH) third-quarter results reflect weak momentum in MOSFETs, diodes, optoelectronics, resistor and capacitor product lines.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSH stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for VSH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VSH in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $30 based on the research report published on April 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VSH Trading at -4.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSH fell by -0.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.44. In addition, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. saw 3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSH starting from ZANDMAN MARC, who sale 23,834 shares at the price of $21.06 back on Feb 21. After this action, ZANDMAN MARC now owns 35,552 shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., valued at $501,944 using the latest closing price.

ZANDMAN MARC, the Exec Chairman of the Board of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., sale 44,161 shares at $22.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 13, which means that ZANDMAN MARC is holding 35,552 shares at $1,007,312 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.79 for the present operating margin

+30.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. stands at +12.26. The total capital return value is set at 24.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.31. Equity return is now at value 17.11, with 8.78 for asset returns.

Based on Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH), the company’s capital structure generated 31.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.68. Total debt to assets is 16.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.