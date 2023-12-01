VirTra Inc (VTSI) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) is above average at 11.49x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VirTra Inc (VTSI) is $11.75, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for VTSI is 10.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VTSI on December 01, 2023 was 53.78K shares.

VTSI) stock’s latest price update

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.42 compared to its previous closing price of 7.86. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VirTra Inc (VTSI) has seen a 2.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 55.60% gain in the past month and a 13.23% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.62% for VTSI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.59% for VTSI’s stock, with a 21.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTSI Trading at 32.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.78%, as shares surge +56.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.19. In addition, VirTra Inc saw 57.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from FERRIS ROBERT D, who sale 16,462 shares at the price of $7.46 back on Nov 27. After this action, FERRIS ROBERT D now owns 268,224 shares of VirTra Inc, valued at $122,789 using the latest closing price.

FERRIS ROBERT D, the Executive Chairman of VirTra Inc, sale 1,227 shares at $7.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that FERRIS ROBERT D is holding 266,997 shares at $9,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 19.47, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, VirTra Inc (VTSI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.