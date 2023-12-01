Verisign Inc. (VRSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.24 in relation to its previous close of 211.70. However, the company has experienced a -0.92% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Zacks.com users have recently been watching VeriSign (VRSN) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock’s prospects.

Is It Worth Investing in Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verisign Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSN) is 30.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VRSN is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Verisign Inc. (VRSN) is $233.53, which is $21.33 above the current market price. The public float for VRSN is 101.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.52% of that float. On December 01, 2023, VRSN’s average trading volume was 511.73K shares.

VRSN’s Market Performance

VRSN stock saw an increase of -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.28% and a quarterly increase of 2.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Verisign Inc. (VRSN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for VRSN stock, with a simple moving average of 0.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for VRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRSN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $245 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRSN Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +9.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.70% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN fell by -0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.54. In addition, Verisign Inc. saw 3.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSN starting from BIDZOS D JAMES, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $213.64 back on Nov 24. After this action, BIDZOS D JAMES now owns 533,306 shares of Verisign Inc., valued at $1,068,217 using the latest closing price.

BIDZOS D JAMES, the Exec. Chairman & CEO of Verisign Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $214.37 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BIDZOS D JAMES is holding 538,306 shares at $1,071,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.19 for the present operating margin

+85.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verisign Inc. stands at +47.29. The total capital return value is set at 249.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 178.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 135.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Verisign Inc. (VRSN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.