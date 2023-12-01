Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) is $105.00, which is $104.27 above the current market price. The public float for VCNX is 6.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VCNX on December 01, 2023 was 643.95K shares.

The stock price of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX) has dropped by -9.27 compared to previous close of 0.81. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-26 that If you’re wondering what is going on in the stock market today or which penny stocks to buy now that major indexes are lower, you’re not alone. Earnings season mixed with economic data has resulted in a sharp downturn for the market.

VCNX’s Market Performance

VCNX’s stock has fallen by -18.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -23.53% and a quarterly drop of -75.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.39% for Vaccinex Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -17.96% for VCNX’s stock, with a -82.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCNX Trading at -31.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -19.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX fell by -18.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8870. In addition, Vaccinex Inc saw -92.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCNX starting from Zauderer Maurice, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 04. After this action, Zauderer Maurice now owns 22,116 shares of Vaccinex Inc, valued at $4,865 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDBERG ALBERT, the Director of Vaccinex Inc, purchase 3,000,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that FRIEDBERG ALBERT is holding 4,747,794 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7238.55 for the present operating margin

+24.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc stands at -7205.45. The total capital return value is set at -295.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -304.21. Equity return is now at value -1797.63, with -394.13 for asset returns.

Based on Vaccinex Inc (VCNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.