United Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock Experiences 20.41% Monthly Change

In the past week, URI stock has gone up by 5.51%, with a monthly gain of 20.41% and a quarterly surge of 0.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for United Rentals, Inc. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.07% for URI’s stock, with a 16.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) is above average at 14.29x. The 36-month beta value for URI is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for URI is $496.39, which is $3.34 above than the current price. The public float for URI is 67.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of URI on December 01, 2023 was 704.78K shares.

URI) stock’s latest price update

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.58 in comparison to its previous close of 476.02, however, the company has experienced a 5.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that United Rentals (URI) closed the most recent trading day at $476.02, moving -0.04% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of URI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URI stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for URI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URI in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $535 based on the research report published on April 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

URI Trading at 11.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.15% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URI rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $463.29. In addition, United Rentals, Inc. saw 38.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URI starting from Kelly Terri L., who sale 630 shares at the price of $480.02 back on Nov 15. After this action, Kelly Terri L. now owns 6,249 shares of United Rentals, Inc., valued at $302,413 using the latest closing price.

Asplund Dale A, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of United Rentals, Inc., sale 14,157 shares at $475.27 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Asplund Dale A is holding 6,379 shares at $6,728,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.76 for the present operating margin

+39.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Rentals, Inc. stands at +18.08. The total capital return value is set at 18.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 33.79, with 10.09 for asset returns.

Based on United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the company’s capital structure generated 173.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.38. Total debt to assets is 49.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

Conclusion

In summary, United Rentals, Inc. (URI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.