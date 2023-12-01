Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Roper Technologies Inc’s (ROP) Stock

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has seen a 1.85% increase in the past week, with a 10.17% gain in the past month, and a 7.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for ROP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.24% for ROP stock, with a simple moving average of 14.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) is 45.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ROP is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) is $556.07, which is $17.82 above the current market price. The public float for ROP is 106.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On December 01, 2023, ROP’s average trading volume was 421.90K shares.

ROP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Roper Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ROP) has increased by 2.36 when compared to last closing price of 525.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.85% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Roper (ROP) has a track record of consistently raising dividends for the past 31 years. Strong free cash flow generation capacity supports its shareholder-friendly activities.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ROP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ROP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $558 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ROP Trading at 7.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.22% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +10.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROP rose by +1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $518.90. In addition, Roper Technologies Inc saw 24.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROP starting from WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, who sale 250 shares at the price of $525.93 back on Nov 27. After this action, WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER now owns 36,227 shares of Roper Technologies Inc, valued at $131,482 using the latest closing price.

HUNN LAURENCE NEIL, the President and CEO of Roper Technologies Inc, sale 13,468 shares at $511.58 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that HUNN LAURENCE NEIL is holding 114,713 shares at $6,889,907 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.38 for the present operating margin

+69.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roper Technologies Inc stands at +18.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.80. Equity return is now at value 8.02, with 4.71 for asset returns.

Based on Roper Technologies Inc (ROP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.00. Total debt to assets is 25.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.