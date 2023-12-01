Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Green Dot Corp.’s (GDOT) Stock

In the past week, GDOT stock has gone down by -4.07%, with a monthly decline of -28.26% and a quarterly plunge of -45.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.09% for Green Dot Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.74% for GDOT stock, with a simple moving average of -49.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) Right Now?

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) by analysts is $13.11, which is $5.09 above the current market price. The public float for GDOT is 49.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.32% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of GDOT was 571.08K shares.

GDOT) stock’s latest price update

Green Dot Corp. (NYSE: GDOT)’s stock price has plunge by 0.75relation to previous closing price of 7.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-27 that Green Dot Corporation is facing challenges due to a decrease in customers and the end of partnerships in its traditional consumer division and Banking-as-a-Service sector. The company’s Q3 results showed strong performance in the B2B Services segment but fell short of street estimates for adjusted EBITDA and EPS. The high costs related to processing and notable transaction losses are taking a toll on its profit margins.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDOT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for GDOT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for GDOT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $14 based on the research report published on November 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GDOT Trading at -29.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -28.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDOT fell by -4.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.25. In addition, Green Dot Corp. saw -49.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+44.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Dot Corp. stands at +4.42. The total capital return value is set at 10.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.74. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on Green Dot Corp. (GDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.30. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.