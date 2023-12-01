Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Crescent Energy Co.’s (CRGY) Stock

In the past week, CRGY stock has gone up by 0.17%, with a monthly decline of -3.56% and a quarterly plunge of -16.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.50% for Crescent Energy Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.52% for CRGY stock, with a simple moving average of 1.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.82x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) by analysts is $16.25, which is $4.6 above the current market price. The public float for CRGY is 78.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.43% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of CRGY was 1.04M shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

Crescent Energy Co. (NYSE: CRGY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.19relation to previous closing price of 11.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.17% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-27 that Everyone knows by now that the holidays are the slowest time of the year for the stock market. Go ahead, call any one of those ‘dependable’ brokers on Wall Street, and find yourself falling asleep to the jingle and ‘Your call is very important to us.

CRGY Trading at -0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares sank -7.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.32. In addition, Crescent Energy Co. saw -2.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from KKR Group Partnership L.P., who sale 3,000,000 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Nov 15. After this action, KKR Group Partnership L.P. now owns 0 shares of Crescent Energy Co., valued at $32,700,000 using the latest closing price.

Independence Energy Aggregator, the 10% Owner of Crescent Energy Co., sale 3,000,000 shares at $10.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Independence Energy Aggregator is holding 0 shares at $32,700,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+46.53 for the present operating margin

+49.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co. stands at +3.16. The total capital return value is set at 33.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 1.71, with 0.32 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 148.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.74. Total debt to assets is 20.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Crescent Energy Co. (CRGY) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.