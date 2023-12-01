Understanding the 2.38% Volatility Levels of Revvity Inc.’s (RVTY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has gone down by -0.65% for the week, with a 7.30% rise in the past month and a -24.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.38% for RVTY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.26% for RVTY stock, with a simple moving average of -23.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY) is above average at 14.94x. The 36-month beta value for RVTY is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RVTY is $100.93, which is $12.03 above than the current price. The public float for RVTY is 122.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.64% of that float. The average trading volume of RVTY on December 01, 2023 was 806.48K shares.

RVTY) stock’s latest price update

Revvity Inc. (NYSE: RVTY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 89.41. However, the company has seen a -0.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Steve Willoughby – Senior Vice President Investor Relations Prahlad Singh – President and Chief Executive Officer Max Krakowiak – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Patrick Donnelly – Citigroup Inc. Vijay Kumar – Evercore ISI Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Financial, Inc. Eve Burstein – Bernstein Research Jack Meehan – Nephron Research LLC Matthew Sykes – Goldman Sachs Joshua Waldman – Cleveland Research Company LLC Daniel Brennan – TD Cowen Luke Sergott – Barclays Plc Dan Leonard – UBS Group AG Daniel Arias – Stifel Financial Corp. Catherine Schulte – Robert W. Baird & Co. Operator Hello, and welcome to the Q3 2023 Revvity Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVTY stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for RVTY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RVTY in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $133 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RVTY Trading at -8.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +7.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVTY fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.25. In addition, Revvity Inc. saw -36.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RVTY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.59 for the present operating margin

+53.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revvity Inc. stands at +15.48. The total capital return value is set at 6.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.31. Equity return is now at value 3.03, with 1.64 for asset returns.

Based on Revvity Inc. (RVTY), the company’s capital structure generated 62.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.36. Total debt to assets is 32.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.13.

Conclusion

In summary, Revvity Inc. (RVTY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.