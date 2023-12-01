Understanding the 2.00% Volatility Levels of Garrett Motion Inc’s (GTX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has seen a -1.07% decrease in the past week, with a 4.82% gain in the past month, and a -4.64% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for GTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for GTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.03% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GTX is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GTX is $15.00, which is $7.6 above the current price. The public float for GTX is 233.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GTX on December 01, 2023 was 966.65K shares.

GTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) has dropped by -1.33 compared to previous close of 7.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that GTX, MOND and LSTR have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on November 29, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTX stocks, with BWS Financial repeating the rating for GTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GTX in the upcoming period, according to BWS Financial is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GTX Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.16%, as shares surge +3.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTX fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Garrett Motion Inc saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTX starting from Barthelet Pierre, who sale 10,705 shares at the price of $7.36 back on Nov 14. After this action, Barthelet Pierre now owns 54,744 shares of Garrett Motion Inc, valued at $78,789 using the latest closing price.

CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., the 10% Owner of Garrett Motion Inc, sale 3,486,267 shares at $7.70 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. is holding 31,402,333 shares at $26,844,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.07 for the present operating margin

+23.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Garrett Motion Inc stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 41.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.