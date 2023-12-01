UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF)’s stock price has decreased by -0.46 compared to its previous closing price of 71.99. However, the company has seen a 0.18% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-30 that Dividend growing companies perform better than those that don’t increase their payouts consistently. Becton, Dickinson and Company is a dividend king, while UBSI and ADP are approaching king status. December is the last opportunity for companies to announce their yearly dividend increase.

Is It Worth Investing in UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for UMB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: UMBF) is 9.21x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UMBF is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) is $74.40, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for UMBF is 45.36M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On December 01, 2023, UMBF’s average trading volume was 275.20K shares.

UMBF’s Market Performance

UMBF’s stock has seen a 0.18% increase for the week, with a 14.25% rise in the past month and a 13.37% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for UMB Financial Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.89% for UMBF’s stock, with a 9.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UMBF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UMBF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for UMBF by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for UMBF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $80 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UMBF Trading at 10.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMBF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +12.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMBF rose by +0.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.06. In addition, UMB Financial Corp. saw -14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UMBF starting from KEMPER J MARINER, who sale 14,561 shares at the price of $73.04 back on Nov 17. After this action, KEMPER J MARINER now owns 1,815,336 shares of UMB Financial Corp., valued at $1,063,544 using the latest closing price.

KEMPER J MARINER, the Chairman and CEO of UMB Financial Corp., sale 12,625 shares at $73.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that KEMPER J MARINER is holding 1,796,911 shares at $925,107 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UMBF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UMB Financial Corp. stands at +25.40. The total capital return value is set at 8.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.14. Equity return is now at value 14.23, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF), the company’s capital structure generated 99.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.00. Total debt to assets is 6.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UMB Financial Corp. (UMBF) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.