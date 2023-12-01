Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) has decreased by -0.66 when compared to last closing price of 39.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-20 that 6 th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx on November 28 in Miami Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference on November 29 in New York City NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultrarare genetic diseases, today announced that management, will participating in two upcoming investor conferences.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73.

The public float for RARE is 78.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of RARE was 936.43K shares.

RARE’s Market Performance

RARE stock saw an increase of 1.67% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 9.75% and a quarterly increase of 5.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.66% for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.67% for RARE’s stock, with a -5.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RARE stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for RARE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RARE in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $96 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RARE Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +7.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RARE rose by +1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.98. In addition, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RARE starting from Kassberg Thomas Richard, who sale 39,878 shares at the price of $32.78 back on Oct 23. After this action, Kassberg Thomas Richard now owns 246,860 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $1,307,201 using the latest closing price.

KAKKIS EMIL D, the President & CEO of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 47,853 shares at $33.52 during a trade that took place back on Oct 19, which means that KAKKIS EMIL D is holding 599,743 shares at $1,604,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RARE

Equity return is now at value -253.84, with -44.48 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.