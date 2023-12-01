Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) has increased by 6.90 when compared to last closing price of 10.58.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that Turtle Beach (HEAR) could be a great choice for investors looking to buy stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Is It Worth Investing in Turtle Beach Corp (NASDAQ: HEAR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for HEAR is also noteworthy at 2.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HEAR is $15.40, which is $4.09 above than the current price. The public float for HEAR is 14.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.20% of that float. The average trading volume of HEAR on December 01, 2023 was 124.46K shares.

HEAR’s Market Performance

HEAR’s stock has seen a 8.65% increase for the week, with a 37.09% rise in the past month and a 4.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.76% for Turtle Beach Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.18% for HEAR’s stock, with a 11.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEAR stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for HEAR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HEAR in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $16 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HEAR Trading at 23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +36.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEAR rose by +8.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.97. In addition, Turtle Beach Corp saw 57.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HEAR starting from Scherping Katherine Lee, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $10.75 back on Jun 05. After this action, Scherping Katherine Lee now owns 15,857 shares of Turtle Beach Corp, valued at $5,375 using the latest closing price.

Scherping Katherine Lee, the Director of Turtle Beach Corp, purchase 500 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that Scherping Katherine Lee is holding 15,357 shares at $5,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HEAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.65 for the present operating margin

+19.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Turtle Beach Corp stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -37.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.64. Equity return is now at value -54.44, with -26.48 for asset returns.

Based on Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR), the company’s capital structure generated 31.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.72. Total debt to assets is 16.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.06 and the total asset turnover is 1.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Turtle Beach Corp (HEAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.