Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) by analysts is $12.88, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for TGI is 75.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.18% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TGI was 1.06M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TGI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE: TGI) has jumped by 4.00 compared to previous close of 10.76. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Triumph Group (TGI) shares have started gaining and might continue moving higher in the near term, as indicated by solid earnings estimate revisions.

TGI’s Market Performance

TGI’s stock has risen by 5.27% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 50.00% and a quarterly rise of 18.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Triumph Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.69% for TGI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for TGI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TGI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TGI Trading at 32.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares surge +48.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGI rose by +5.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.11. In addition, Triumph Group Inc. saw 6.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TGI starting from Quigley Thomas A. III, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $8.55 back on Sep 08. After this action, Quigley Thomas A. III now owns 36,766 shares of Triumph Group Inc., valued at $21,388 using the latest closing price.

Keating Neal J, the Director of Triumph Group Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $8.04 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Keating Neal J is holding 51,787 shares at $80,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To sum up, Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.