Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has surged by 1.90 when compared to previous closing price of 7.88, but the company has seen a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Tricon Residential is primarily an owner/operator of single-family rental homes in the US Sun Belt. It has underperformed its peers due to its higher leverage, exposure to variable rate debt, and high overhead. The current price offers a substantial margin of safety and an attractive set-up going into 2024 with several potential catalysts.

Is It Worth Investing in Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) Right Now?

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) is $9.50, which is $1.47 above the current market price. The public float for TCN is 256.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCN on December 01, 2023 was 1.21M shares.

TCN’s Market Performance

TCN’s stock has seen a -0.13% decrease for the week, with a 19.49% rise in the past month and a -5.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for Tricon Residential Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.29% for TCN stock, with a simple moving average of -0.60% for the last 200 days.

TCN Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +14.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCN fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.61. In addition, Tricon Residential Inc saw 4.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+80.80 for the present operating margin

+88.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tricon Residential Inc stands at +113.77. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.33. Equity return is now at value 5.38, with 1.61 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.