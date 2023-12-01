TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX)’s stock price has plunge by 0.07relation to previous closing price of 70.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.98% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Downgrading Trex stock from BUY to HOLD due to fully priced at current levels. Nevertheless, Trex is operating exceptionally well, and is positioned better going into 2024 than it was 2023. The company is leaning into an old market opportunity – railing. And has recently introduced a slew of new products which will drive growth.

Is It Worth Investing in TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) Right Now?

TREX Co., Inc. (NYSE: TREX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.52x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) by analysts is $72.89, which is $2.62 above the current market price. The public float for TREX is 107.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.02M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX’s stock has seen a 3.98% increase for the week, with a 25.01% rise in the past month and a -1.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for TREX Co., Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.58% for TREX stock, with a simple moving average of 17.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TREX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TREX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TREX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $78 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TREX Trading at 14.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.42%, as shares surge +20.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX rose by +3.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.31. In addition, TREX Co., Inc. saw 66.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.70 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for TREX Co., Inc. stands at +16.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.50. Equity return is now at value 31.01, with 21.05 for asset returns.

Based on TREX Co., Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 48.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.84. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.83 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, TREX Co., Inc. (TREX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.