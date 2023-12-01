Travelzoo (TZOO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO)’s stock price has soared by 8.56 in relation to previous closing price of 9.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-30 that ANF, TZOO, BUR, FMX and AUDC have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 30, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) Right Now?

Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TZOO is 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TZOO is $13.67, which is $3.52 above the current price. The public float for TZOO is 7.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TZOO on December 01, 2023 was 140.31K shares.

TZOO’s Market Performance

TZOO’s stock has seen a 8.56% increase for the week, with a 44.38% rise in the past month and a 37.53% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.00% for Travelzoo The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.69% for TZOO’s stock, with a 43.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TZOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TZOO stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TZOO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TZOO in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $18 based on the research report published on April 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TZOO Trading at 47.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TZOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.05%, as shares surge +42.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TZOO rose by +8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.63. In addition, Travelzoo saw 128.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TZOO starting from AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $9.18 back on Nov 29. After this action, AZZURRO CAPITAL INC now owns 5,683,802 shares of Travelzoo, valued at $459,000 using the latest closing price.

AZZURRO CAPITAL INC, the 10% Owner of Travelzoo, sale 35,000 shares at $9.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that AZZURRO CAPITAL INC is holding 5,733,802 shares at $317,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TZOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+85.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travelzoo stands at +9.48. The total capital return value is set at 40.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.26. Equity return is now at value 302.10, with 17.33 for asset returns.

Based on Travelzoo (TZOO), the company’s capital structure generated 125.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.64. Total debt to assets is 15.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 92.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Travelzoo (TZOO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.