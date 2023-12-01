Trading Update: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) Stock Endures 8.78% Monthly Volatility

The stock of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has gone down by -0.41% for the week, with a -15.54% drop in the past month and a -41.87% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.78% for EYPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.91% for EYPT stock, with a simple moving average of -16.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.26. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) by analysts is $30.13, which is $24.01 above the current market price. The public float for EYPT is 28.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.43% of that float. On December 01, 2023, the average trading volume of EYPT was 510.06K shares.

EYPT) stock’s latest price update

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EYPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.16 in relation to its previous close of 6.25. However, the company has experienced a -0.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants George Elston – EVP and CFO Jay Duker – President and CEO Conference Call Participants Tyler Van Buren – Cowen Yatin Suneja – Guggenheim Jennifer Kim – Cantor Fitzgerald Daniel Catalin – Chardan Sean Kim – Jones Trading Yale Jen – Laidlaw & Company Yi Chen – H.C. Wainwright & Company Operator Good morning.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYPT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EYPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EYPT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $20 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYPT Trading at -15.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, as shares sank -16.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYPT fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.58. In addition, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 74.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYPT starting from EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $9.90 back on Sep 01. After this action, EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. now owns 3,490,921 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $197,982 using the latest closing price.

EW Healthcare Partners, L.P., the 10% Owner of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 78,495 shares at $10.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that EW Healthcare Partners, L.P. is holding 3,510,921 shares at $804,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.65 for the present operating margin

+74.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -246.97. The total capital return value is set at -43.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -57.69. Equity return is now at value -102.73, with -52.64 for asset returns.

Based on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT), the company’s capital structure generated 48.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.48. Total debt to assets is 25.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (EYPT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.