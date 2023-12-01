TPG Inc (TPG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TPG Inc (TPG) is $34.33, which is -$0.67 below the current market price. The public float for TPG is 71.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TPG on December 01, 2023 was 562.48K shares.

The stock of TPG Inc (NASDAQ: TPG) has increased by 0.46 when compared to last closing price of 34.84. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Forbes reported 2023-11-12 that A joint venture between Malaysian billionaire Quek Leng Chan’s Hong Leong Group and funds managed by U.S. private equity firm TPG have agreed to buy Ramsay Sime Darby Healthcare (RSDH)—which owns and operates hospitals in Malaysia and Indonesia—for 5.7 billion ringgit.

TPG’s Market Performance

TPG Inc (TPG) has seen a 0.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 26.63% gain in the past month and a 24.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for TPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.23% for TPG’s stock, with a 19.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPG Trading at 14.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +24.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPG rose by +0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.98. In addition, TPG Inc saw 25.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.33 for the present operating margin

+98.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG Inc stands at +4.56. The total capital return value is set at 0.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.32. Equity return is now at value 15.57, with 1.01 for asset returns.

Based on TPG Inc (TPG), the company’s capital structure generated 116.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.76. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TPG Inc (TPG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.