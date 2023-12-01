Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) has decreased by -0.18 when compared to last closing price of 27.38.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-22 that Value is where you find it. Today, you can find it with Tower Semiconductor Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM) is 5.55x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TSEM is 0.90. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) is $32.33, which is $5.0 above the current market price. The public float for TSEM is 108.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.26% of that float. On December 01, 2023, TSEM’s average trading volume was 971.44K shares.

TSEM’s Market Performance

TSEM’s stock has seen a -2.95% decrease for the week, with a 18.77% rise in the past month and a -8.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.92% for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.31% for TSEM’s stock, with a -21.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSEM stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TSEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSEM in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $35 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSEM Trading at 11.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +16.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSEM fell by -3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.39. In addition, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. saw -36.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TSEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.01 for the present operating margin

+27.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. stands at +15.77. The total capital return value is set at 14.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.38. Equity return is now at value 26.72, with 20.99 for asset returns.

Based on Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), the company’s capital structure generated 14.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.59. Total debt to assets is 10.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.86.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.