Toro Co. (TTC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for TTC is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TTC is $103.00, which is $19.19 above the current market price. The public float for TTC is 103.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.26% of that float. The average trading volume for TTC on December 01, 2023 was 646.87K shares.

TTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Toro Co. (NYSE: TTC) has increased by 0.98 when compared to last closing price of 83.00.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-26 that Toro likes to lean on acquisitions to find new sales growth. The company’s high return on invested capital shows these purchases have been effective.

TTC’s Market Performance

TTC’s stock has fallen by -0.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.43% and a quarterly drop of -19.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Toro Co. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for TTC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -14.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTC stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TTC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTC in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $117 based on the research report published on June 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTC Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTC fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.16. In addition, Toro Co. saw -25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTC starting from Carpenter Kevin N, who sale 1,610 shares at the price of $81.93 back on Sep 13. After this action, Carpenter Kevin N now owns 169 shares of Toro Co., valued at $131,907 using the latest closing price.

Funk Edric C, the Group VP, Golf, Grounds & Irr of Toro Co., purchase 100 shares at $82.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Funk Edric C is holding 100 shares at $8,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.76 for the present operating margin

+33.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toro Co. stands at +9.83. The total capital return value is set at 26.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.60. Equity return is now at value 27.28, with 10.73 for asset returns.

Based on Toro Co. (TTC), the company’s capital structure generated 79.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.19. Total debt to assets is 30.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Toro Co. (TTC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.