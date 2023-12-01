The Volatility of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s (PFLT) Stock: A 0.32% Ratio for the Week

The stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has gone up by 0.32% for the week, with a 9.40% rise in the past month and a 2.63% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.21% for PFLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.14% for PFLT’s stock, with a 3.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) is 14.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFLT is 1.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is $11.38, which is $0.39 above the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 57.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On December 01, 2023, PFLT’s average trading volume was 405.88K shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has decreased by -0.22 when compared to last closing price of 11.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-23 that Dividend stocks have handily outpaced non-payers in the return column over multiple decades. Although some ultra-high-yield stocks aren’t worth the trouble, proper vetting can shed light on some real winners.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.91. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw 1.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+62.86 for the present operating margin

+76.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +31.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.34.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 75.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.12. Total debt to assets is 42.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.