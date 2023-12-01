The Volatility of Aarons Company Inc’s (AAN) Stock: A 0.23% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, AAN stock has gone up by 0.23%, with a monthly gain of 18.89% and a quarterly plunge of -27.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Aarons Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.57% for AAN’s stock, with a -23.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aarons Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) Right Now?

Aarons Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AAN is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AAN is $9.40, which is $0.59 above the current price. The public float for AAN is 29.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AAN on December 01, 2023 was 610.56K shares.

AAN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aarons Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) has plunged by -2.76 when compared to previous closing price of 9.06, but the company has seen a 0.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Aaron’s (AAN). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAN stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AAN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for AAN in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $14 based on the research report published on July 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AAN Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares surge +23.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAN rose by +0.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.20. In addition, Aarons Company Inc saw -26.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAN starting from JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.33 back on Nov 14. After this action, JOHNSON TIMOTHY A now owns 44,255 shares of Aarons Company Inc, valued at $166,592 using the latest closing price.

Lindsay Douglas A, the Chief Executive Officer of Aarons Company Inc, purchase 50,000 shares at $7.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Lindsay Douglas A is holding 423,713 shares at $361,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAN

Equity return is now at value 1.33, with 0.51 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aarons Company Inc (AAN) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.